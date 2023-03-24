Fayose speaks on suspension from PDP

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has spoken after he got suspended from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the suspension in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said, “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves.

He said, “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.

“In a matter of days, the inglorious tenure of Ayu as the PDP national chairman will become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

“Me and others who stood by the party when Ayu and his cohorts “left it to die” would rescue it and give life back in due course.

“The purported suspension will have no leg to stand.”

