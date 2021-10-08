FBN creating jobs, deepening financial inclusion through Firstmonie

One of Nigeria’s leading financial houses, FirstBank of Nigeria’s unmatched commitment to financial inclusion and creating unemployment for thousands of Nigerians through its Firstmonie agents is informed by the bank’s undivided focus on making real impact across Nigeria.

Firstmonie Agents have been integral to bridging the financial exclusion gap, providing convenient banking services that are easily accessible, thereby saving time and travel costs for individuals in the suburbs and remote environments that have no access to financial services.

Reiterating the Bank’s role in deepening financial inclusion in the country, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, said “We are truly excited about the tremendous impact of the Agent Credit on the performance of our Firstmonie Agents nationwide.

According to him, agent banking is a channel used by First Bank to bring financial services closer to the unbanked and underbanked segment of the society by empowering existing businesses within the communities to deliver these services.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Chief Executive Officer of the bank explained that the key strength of its franchise is the bank’s ability to look at gaps in the society and develop products and services that address those gaps.