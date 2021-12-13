FBN, GTCO, 3 others begin new week on high, net N179.82b

Nigeria’s five biggest banks, First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank is beginning the new week on a high note having netted N179.82 billion from the Nigerian capital market at the close of business last weekend.

The five banks are the most capitalized lenders in the financial sector with Zenith Bank as number one followed by GTCO and First Bank. Access Bank and UBA Plc completed the list.

At the end of this week’s trading, Zenith Bank’s market capitalization rose by 8.51 percent during trading to rise from N737.81 billion to N800.61 billion.

The lender’s shareholders earned N62.79 billion at the close of the week’s business.

GTCO shareholders pocketed N75.04 billion as stakeholders’ total investment rose from N704.87 billion to N779.92 billion in five days.

First Bank’s shareholders smiled home with N7.17 billion after the bank’s stock price appreciated by 1.70 percent, lifting its market value to N427,15 billion from N419.97 billion reported on Monday.

Access Bank’s market capitalization increased by 5.17 percent after adding N15.99 billion to its total investment this week.

The bank’s total investment in the capital market rose from N309.24 billion to N325.23 billion at the end of the trading week.

UBA completed the list for the week with its shareholders’ investment rising by 7.33 percent.

UBA shareholders went home with N18.80 billion after the bank’s equity capitalization rose from N256.49 billion to N275.30 billion during the week.

Meanwhile, investors traded 2.630 billion shares worth N26.90 billion in 20,848 deals on the floor of the Nigerian capital market at the end of trading last week, surpassing the 1.278 billion shares valued at N17.340 billion that exchanged hands in 21,052 deals the previous week.

According to the NGX market report, the top three equities were First Bank Nigeria Holdings Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and C & I Leasing Plc based on trading volume.

The market data stated that FBN Holdings, Sterling Bank and C&I Leasing accounted for 1.607 billion shares worth N14.751 billion in 1,646 deals during the five days of trading.

This represented 61.13 percent and 54.84 percent of the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

