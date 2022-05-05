FBN Insurance pays N16.1 claims



The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, said: “We are in the business of paying genuine claims that are due. Our strategy remains providing financial security for our clients and as always, we will not rest on our oars to exceed our customers’ and stakeholders’ expectations, because to us, the Customer is king.’’

Ojumah said: “Customer satisfaction is the fulcrum of insurance business, and this, inevitably, builds customer loyalty, and we will not fail to ensure this. We believe once FBNInsurance is able to pay customers’ claims as they arise, numerous customers and the public will have faith to take up more life policies because they are convinced that should a claim/loss arise, FBNInsurance will be able to meet its financial obligations to them.”

In 2020, FBNInsurance paid N11.5billion claims. This was in spite of the challenging operating environment, caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.



