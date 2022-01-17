FBN restates commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth, sustainability

One of Nigeria’s biggest banks, First Bank of Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to supporting the overall economic growth and sustainability of different sectors and industries within the Nigerian economy through partnership with various businesses.

Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Adesola Adeduntan who disclosed this at the Nigerian Economic Outlook 2022 webinar organised by the tier-1 lender recently in Lagos, said FBN would take the lead in driving the development of the different sectors and industries.

During his opening remark at the virtual event, he said, “As a bank, we have a legacy of supporting business owners as they are also the engine for economic growth and development in Nigeria and across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

“As a bank that is woven into the fabric of society, this webinar is further reinforcing our support and collaboration with stakeholders as we demonstrate our commitment and willingness to be the partner of the first choice to our customers,” he said further.

He said the webinar was one of such avenues to provide the opportunity to assess the performance of the Nigerian economy across key indices in 2021 and benefit from expert opinions on the expectations and forecast for 2022.