FBNInsurance meets customers, promises improved services delivery

As one of the company’s strategy to enhance Customer-Management relationship, FBNInsurance Limited, recently hosted its Customers in a virtual Customer Forum.

The Forum, which is aimed at keeping Customers abreast of topical issues within the company as well as addressing issues/questions/complaints they may have was well attended by the esteemed customers and Executive members of the company.

While welcoming the customers to the Forum, the Managing Director, FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Val Ojumah reiterated the purpose of the Forum which he said is one of the company’s key strategic initiative to meet customers to get their feedback on the services of the company and work towards achieving excellent service delivery to the customer even as he appreciated the customers for creating time to attend the Forum and assured them that all their requests would be treated promptly.