FBNQuest launches new campaign, restates commitment to customers

The investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings, FBN Quest has reiterated commitment to its customers through the launch of a campaign theme ‘Power by People’.

The ‘Powered by People’ campaign showcases the unwavering commitment, resilience and spirit of excellence that is delivered through FBNQuest’s employees to its clients and stakeholders.

The campaign successfully establishes the organisation’s understanding of the challenges and motivations that drive clients to the business while also reaffirming its commitment to deliver excellent service at all times.

Mirroring scenarios and circumstances that are relatable to the upward-mobile Nigerian, the campaign creates an emotional connection that everyone is bound to remember.

The campaign sets a direction for the FBNQuest brand, built around the belief that investing, at its heart, is people helping people. The campaign portrays a different side of the brand persona, and the importance it places on its clients’ needs, while maintaining competence, thought leadership and demonstrable industry experience.

Speaking on the campaign, Lolade Sasore, Head, People and Knowledge Engagement, stated that “the campaign stretches beyond advertising; it is part of a promise to create an added personalised experience for our clients across all touch points. We are delighted to have a message that reinforces our commitment to our people – our greatest asset.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

