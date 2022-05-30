FC One Rocket sacks King, assistant

The management of FC One Rocket has sacked its head coach and technical adviser Emmanuel King aka Emu and his assistant Edu Williams Udousoro.

The sack came on the heel of the team away loss to Nnewi United in Anambra on Saturday. It was rumored that his sack was underway since the end of the first stanza of the league.

His sack can be trailed to the performance of the team since his takeover from the previous coach Ndubuisi Ndah. From analysis it can be seen that, Ndah had a better track record than Emu considering the performance of the team.

In a press release by the team management it was said that the coach lacks “skill set and competence” to handle the team hence why he is relieved of duty.

A statement signed by the club Secretary Moses Ukpong has confirmed his dismissal from the club alongside his assistant Williams Udousoro.

