FCAAN congratulates Gusau on CAF appointment

The Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) at the weekend congratulated the member of NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of Chairmen of Nigeria Football, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, on his recent appointment as member of CAF’s Organising Committee for Youth Competitions.

President of FCAAN, Dr Terry Babatunde Eguaoje, stated that the appointment was in recognition of Gusau’s utmost dedication, palpable passion and hard work in the African football terrain, which has been rewarded by the leadership of CAF.

“The appointment is well-deserved, given Alhaji Gusau’s energy and total commitment to the cause of Nigeria, nay African football development.

Gusau, who is also Chairman of the Zamfara State Football Association, previously served as Member of CAF’s Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship, and is a CAF Security Officer.

