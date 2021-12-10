FCAAN sanguine about 2022 after an exciting year 2021

The leadership of the Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) has expressed satisfaction with the body’s output for the year 2021 and has declared that it has great expectations for the coming year, which promises to be highly exciting with the Africa Cup of Nations for both men and women, global youth women tournaments and the FIFA World Cup finals for men.

Speaking from his base in the United States of America, FCAAN President, Dr Terry Babatunde Eguaoje averred that organizing six courses of different grades across the federation in the outgoing year was a huge improvement on the state of paralysis imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic in the year 2020.

“During the year 2020, we had to see what we could do through online services as the ban on public and social gatherings made seminars and workshops impossible. Based off that fact, we have to be grateful for what have been able to achieve this year, even as we are confident of doing better in year 2022.

Related

No tags for this post.