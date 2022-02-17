FCC debunks report of certificate forgery against Dankaka

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has debunked the report on the alleged certificate forgery against its chairman, Dr Muheeba Dankaka.

The commission made the rebuttal issued by Dr. Chuks Okoli, Director of Public Affairs and Communication of the commission on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement recalled that on July 8 and 15 2021, the Youths and Leadership Initiatives (LYGEL), through press releases made allegation of certificate forgery against the FCC chairman.

It said the allegation was published in several national dailies, aired in media houses and circulated across various social media platforms.

“The commission debunked this story and also had the chairman’s personal Lawyer to respond to the allegations and demanded the immediate retraction of all the allegations contained in the press releases.

“It was clear to all discerned minds that they showed desperation to act a script to damage the chairman’s reputation.

“The chairman did not school abroad but in Nigeria, both Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Bayero University Kano, respectively, ” the statement said.

It explained that like any other person appointed to positions of responsibility in the country, Dr. Dankaka was also appointed to steer the affairs of the commission.

Okoli said that Dankaka’s credentials were screened by various organs of government including the security agencies before her confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In like manner, Dr Dankaka attended public schools in Nigeria and the institutions still exist where aggrieved individuals can visit to verify the authenticity of the credentials from the above named institutions.

“However, if you are a married woman, are you not supposed to change your name to your husband’s name? We have affidavit and Newspaper publications to that, and then what is their problem?” the statement queried.