FCC debunks report on refund of N80m expenditure irregularities



The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has shed light on the “unnecessary headline” the media accorded what “with all intent and purpose was a routine report of observations by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

It claimed that certain financial activities by the commission did not comform or adhere strictly to extant financial rules and regulations in the 2017 financial year.

A statement by special adviser on media to the FCC chairman, A. Idris, said the observations were routine audit report to deepen MDAs’ capacity by highlighting some mistakes in financial reporting according to established guiding regulations.

According to the statement, “The report does not in anyway alluded to any missing funds amounting to N80m during the 2017 fiscal year during the tenor of the acting executive chairman as wrongly reported by the media.

“It should be buttressed that Auditing Government Agencies and highlighting anomalies in tandem with financial regulations are not tantamount to missing of funds.

“All the observations of the 2017 financial activity by the Commission from the Auditor General had been responded to with satisfaction.

“Advances granted to staff amounting 7,105,777.50 have been retired in early 2018.So also advances issued above 200,000 totalling N12,008,177 which is above threshold of advances have been explained of the nature and circumstances in pursuit of the mandate of the commission.”

Idris explained that tax remittance was deducted, paid into federation account as demanded by law. The delay in receiving the E.ticket was caused by the Bank.

“Finally, the contract awarded of N56,030,593.50 followed all process of procurement. Value was received for payment made.

“Lastly, in the exercise of our duties for balanced reporting the media need to go further to ascertain the responses to these queries to find out whether the needful was done.It should be therefore reiterated that no funds is missing in the 2017 fiscal year of the Commission and behold dragging the picture of the current Execurive Chairman Dr. Muheeba Dankaka who assumed duty a little over a year ago is to the the least mischievous,” he said.