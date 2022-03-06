FCE Okene matriculates 178 students for EKSU sandwich programmes

The Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene, Kogi state has matriculated 178 students into the 27 departments of undergraduate programmes of Ekiti State University (EKSU) for 2021 contact session.





In an address during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the students admitted into the sandwich undergraduate programmes of the university at the Federal College of Education Okene, Vice Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Edward Olanipekun said the university is among the ivory towers in the country that prides as a citadel of of academic excellence.The Vice-Chancellor who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic, Professor Patrick Tedela, described the Federal College of Education Okene as one of the highly ranked colleges of education in the country with qualified personnel capable of handling the university degree programme in education.

“It is therefore with delight and utmost assurance of quality that the university accepted the proposal for affiliation and the subsequent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the College; and it is my expectation that the recognition and honour accorded the college would be reciprocated in the administration of the programme,” he said.

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr Umaru Hassan, in his speech disclosed that 178 students were admitted into the sandwich undergraduate programme.