FCE Yauri bill’ll bring education closer to my people – Rep

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Primary Health Care Service, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu has said his bill seeking for the establishment of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Yauri, Kebbi state will bring education closer to his constituents.

The bill which was presented by the lawmaker at the floor of the House seeks to provide full time courses for teaching instructions and training in technology applied science, arts, social science, humanities and management, research in the development and operations of technical and related matters.

Speaking with our reporter Monday, the lawmaker said the bill has already passed for second reading.

He said, “After the first reading of the bill, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, moved for second reading which was seconded by Shehu Koko, and this to me is the beginning for the actualisation of our dream.”

The lawmaker since inception of the 9th National Assembly has moved several motions and chaired the public hearing of the joint committee on health care services, health institutions and justices on a Bill for An Act to Repeal the Quarantine Act and Enact the Control of Infectious Diseases, which seeks to make provision relating to quarantine laws.

Sununu, who is a medical doctor by calling, has within one year conducted surgical operations for the people of his constituency and performed medical outreach at Ngaski Primary Health Care and General Hospitals, respectively.

Sununu also operated some cataract patients and renovated the expanded primary health care at Gebbe.