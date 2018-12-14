FCE Yola don wins 2018 global Ebola fight award

A lecturer at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola, Adamawa state, Dr Chinyere Ogochuku Dike of Mathematics Education Department, has won the 2018 World Championship Award in Ebola Virus Fight via Applied Mathematics.

Dr Dike emerged, winner out of 5,864 nominations from 92 countries across the globe.

A statement signed by senior public relations officer of the institution, Bashiru Abdullahi, reveals that Dr Dike emerged the overall winner of the World Championship organised by the International Agency for Standard and Rating (IASR) through a research article on the fight against Ebola virus, using mathematical principles.

According to the statement, “IASR recognises Dr. Dike as one among the World’s 500 Most Influential Experts in Applied Mathematics for the year 2018 and the father of modern Macular Hole in Applied Mathematics.”

The IASR says Dr. Dike plays a vital role in outstanding international contributions to the advancement of scientific knowledge. It emphasises that the purpose of the award is to identify brilliant scientists and academicians around the world through global competition.

The entire FCE community was gladdened and proud of Dr. Dike’s achievement.

The provost of the institution, Prof. Abdul-Mumin Sa’ad, while receiving the world best Ebola fighter, described her as a pride to Nigeria and a great asset to the FCE, Yola.

The provost, represented by his deputy, Mr. Johnson Blo Malgwa, congratulated the winner and reiterated the commitment of the college towards encouraging and supporting research by providing a conducive environment.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.