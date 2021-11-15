FCMB changed my story and status, says millionaire promo winner

Customers and winners in the just-concluded Season 7 of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) bumper reward scheme, “FCMB Millionaire Promo”, have described the Bank as a friend of the masses. They also commended the leading lender for constantly rising to the occasion to meet their personal and business needs through various empowerment activities.

Showering encomiums on the Bank, a trader based in Abia State, Chukwudi Akwaeze, said, “winning N1,000,000 in the FCMB Millionaire promo is still like a dream. Now I have enough money to grow my business without having to dip into my savings. I am very grateful to FCMB for capping this year with such an amazing gift.”

Another entrepreneur, Mrs. Victoria Ogunleye, expressed gratitude to First City Monument Bank for changing her story and status. The baker and beads maker resident in Rivers State became a millionaire last month during the grand finale draw of the FCMB Millionaire promo held October 28.

She said, “at the beginning of the year, I received a text message informing me about the promo. I did everything I could to maintain the necessary balance in my account to qualify for the draws. I am thrilled that my commitment finally paid off. I am ending 2021 as a millionaire.”

Commenting on the promo, the Bank’s Divisional Head for Personal Banking, Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, said, “we are happy to produce another set of millionaires and prize winners. Every year, since 2012, the FCMB Millionaire Promo has touched lives, built, and sustained the commitment to hard work and savings culture for a large number of micro and small business owners.”

