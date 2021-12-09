FCMB, Proparco sign $35m funding deal for SMEs, renewable energy projects

Nigeria’s leading lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has signed a $35 million loan and an EURIZ portfolio guarantee of N5 billion (EUR 10 million equivalent) deal with Proparco.

The credit line will fund renewable energy projects and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, said: “Proparco’s financing and risk-sharing interventions align with our purpose, commitment and support to SMEs with high growth potential and the renewable energy sector. We are optimistic that this partnership will accelerate the development of industries critical to attaining sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Country Director of Proparco, Mr. Jean Guyonnet-Duperat, said: “We are excited to partner with FCMB again in our commitment to promote sustainable economic, social and environmental development. Through our collaboration with FCMB and its wide network, we are optimistic about making more impact in facilitating the growth of local economic players to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, this boosts the private sector contribution towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.”

On her part, the Minister Counsellor/Head of Co-operation, European Union, Ms Celine Tassin-Pelzer, stated that: “The European Union recognises the importance of SMEs, particularly women-owned ones, to the growth of societies. We will continue to offer support in critical sectors to create opportunities for individuals and businesses to thrive and overcome their challenges. We are proud to support the laudable activities of FCMB to achieve these objectives”.

FCMB Group Plc, led by the Group Chief Executive, Mr Ladi Balogun, is a purpose beyond profit business. First City Monument Bank and its subsidiaries are committed to creating financial products and services that solve social problems at scale.

Proparco is the private sector financing arm of Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group). It has promoted sustainable economic, social, and environmental development for over 40 years. Proparco provides funding and support to businesses and financial institutions in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

