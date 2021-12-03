FCT: Agric secretary assumes duty

The newly appointed secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim has emphasised the need for staff of the secretariat to put all hands on deck to make the secretariat vibrant one.

Abubakar who made this declaration when he addressed the management and staff on assumption of duty, urged them to always put in their best, saying the administration is committed to delivering on its people-oriented policy.

The secretary also revealed that the agric sector cannot develop without inputs from everyone concerned especially the staff vested with the mandate of policy implementation.

Abubakar who is the 9th secretary promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear towards actualising the agricultural promotion policy of the present administration which is geared at not only enhancing Food security but providing jobs for youth and women.

He affirmed that with the influx of people in the FCT the Agric Sector provides viable opportunities for the populace for empowerment and wealth creation.

While speaking, Director Finance and Admin (DFA), Sadeeq Abubakar handing over to the New Secretary assured him of the support of staff to ensure he succeeds in repositioning the Agric Sector with the vision of Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari.

