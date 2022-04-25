FCT: AISA pays JAMB fees for 62 students, distributes books to pupils

The Abuja Indigenous Students Association (AISA) has paid the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) fees of 62 students across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja political wards, at the sum of N5, 000 each.

This is besides the distribution of quality exercise books to primary schools within the FCT with a view to enhancing teaching and learning.

Presenting the books at the Kwali Town Hall in Kwali area council on Saturday, the National President of AISA, Comrade AbdulAziz Abdullahi, said the exercise was conducted in line with their philosophy of giving back to the society which nurtured and trained them.

According to him, “We are employing this medium to enlighten our students and youth about the importance of education, and to emphasise that, if you are not informed through education, you will be deformed.

“As the security situation in the country is being breached occasionally, it’s high time students and youths are educated on some security tactics for one to save his or her life in events of unforeseen circumstances; caution students and youths on the dangers of involvement in crime to social and economic development of the society and country.”

He said the essence of leadership is to impact positively on the populace, explaining that the JAMB fees and exercise books were “their token and modest way of giving back to the society, particularly our disadvantaged brethren at the grassroots across FCT.”

The AISA national president stressed that “quality basic education is no-negotiable, because with sound basic education, tertiary training will be walk over. It’s alarming whenever you visit public schools in the grassroots to see pupils without single exercise books while some times you see them with one exercise book for all the subjects.”

For the sustenance of the programme, Comrade Abdullahi called on leaders at all levels across FCT to “partner with AISA with a view to enhancing the scheme, expanding same and ensuring a far wider scope amongst our communities and to also come up with more robust programmes aimed at fostering educational progress and the overall progress of our indigenous communities.”

