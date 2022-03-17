FCT APC inaugurates new SEC







The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory has inaugurated its new state executive council members while calling on them to deepen peace within the party.

During the inauguration on Wednesday, state chairman of the party Abdulmalik Usman who had earlier been inaugurated by the national body, said the state executives would elevate fairness and equity in running its affairs.

Usman urged the 36 executive members to evolve measures that would consolidate on the current achievements of the party.

The party chairman explained that the new exco would address grievances among members, if any.

He said: “This is our party, and whatever issue that members are not happy with will definitely be resolved.

“Having a government, or forming government in the centre is greater than any interest that someone may have, so we have to work tirelessly to deliver the party.

“Members should all come together and support the leadership of this party at all levels, so that we can form the national government by electing our members that will be contesting for positions”

Usman said APC in the Federal Capital Territory is concerned with the party’s victory, urging members to take the party above personal interest.

“Let us take the party above our personal interest, the party’s interest should be paramount” he said.

