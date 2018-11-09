FCT APC ward chairmen reject congress results

Another round of crisis has engulfed the All Progressives Congress
[APC] in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as ward chairmen, ward
coordinators and ten out of eleven House of Representatives aspirants
have rejected the results of the recent congresses of the party in the
territory.
The protesting officials have resolved to challenge the decision of
the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to
declare Mrs. Amanda Pam as the winner of the elections as the House of
Representatives flag bearer for Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency.
One of the APC aspirants, Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed Adamu who led the
aggrieved party officials comprising ward chairmen, ward coordinators
and ten other aspirants to address newsmen yesterday.
He said the group has briefed a team of legal practitioners to
challenge the decision of the party for imposing Mrs. Amanda Pam on
the party.
“He said it is sad that a party which boasts to be defending justice
and fair play can engage in impunity of the highest order by declaring
someone who is not even a member of the party as winner of the
congress against the rules, constitution and regulations of the APC.
This impunity cannot stand. We will challenge it in the court of law.
‘’We were eleven that contested the House of Representative congress.
There were violence in many areas and election did not hold in several
wards but this did not prevent the national chairman from declaring
the woman who is not even a member of the party as winner. We will not
accept it,” Yakubu Mohammed Adamu declared.
He accused the national chairman of working against the interest of
the party declaring that the aggrieved officials have compiled a
dossier of evidence to present to the court next week.
Be the first to comment