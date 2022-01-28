FCT – ARDS moves to upgrade Dei Dei livestock market

Secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim has disclosed of plans by the FCT Administration to remodel the Deidei livestock market to standard befitting the status of the Federal Capital Territory.

Mallam Abubakar made this disclosure during an unscheduled visit to the market to assess the level of compliance of the operators to standards and regulations set by the Administration for the conduct of business at the market.

The Secretary, who expressed dissatisfaction with the situation he met at the market as it relates to hygienic practices and structures, warned that the Secretariat would not hesitate to take drastic measures on erring operators whose activities constitute risk to residents.

His words: “What is happening at the Deidei livestock market is indeed very sad. The poor sanitaryconditions of the market as well as the springing up of structures without approval is not acceptable to us. I have given the operators an ultimatum to take immediate measures to improve or be forced to close their operations.

“The Secretariat is looking into the possibility of remodelling the market to make it more organised and easy for management by our officials.”

The Secretariat, he further revealed, has concluded arrangements to hold an urgent meeting with stakeholders towards finding ways to address all the contentious issues.

The Deidei livestock market, which is one of the largest in Nigeria, was established in 2001 as a facility for cattle, goat and sheep trading as well as a veterinary clinic, abattoirs and meat processing structures.