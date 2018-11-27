FCT Baha’í community tasks leaders on service to humanity

The Baha’i community in Abuja Municipal Area Council joined other faithful across the globe to mark the twin birthday of the forerunner and founder of their faith, the Bab and Baha’u’ullah with a call on leaders to live a life of service and sacrifice.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chairman of AMAC Local Spiritual Assembly, Barr Lawrence Alobi, a retired Commissioner of Police, called on Nigerian leaders to instill morality in governance for the betterment of mankind.

Alobi also emphasized the teachings of the founder of the Baha’i faith, Bahá’u’lláh, who preached the oneness of God, the unity of humanity, the oneness of religion, religious tolerance, universal compulsory education, the elimination of extremes of wealth and poverty among others.

“The world is but one country. All religion comes from God. Human beings, regardless of race, gender and class are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch. They must therefore live in peace and unity. Man and woman are two wings of a bird and must be developed together. Do not give preference to one above the other. There should be no discrimination,” Alobi said.

Chairman of the spiritual assembly also called on parents to inculcate moral values in their children and build their capacity for them to make positive contribution to the growth of the society.

He said: “Family is the bedrock of the society. It should be united. Father and mother should work together for the betterment of the family. They should inculcate moral teachings in their children and spiritual education for them to know God.

“The spiritual capacities of each individual cannot be achieved without spiritual education. Children therefore need to have religious education from an early stage.’’

Alobi emphasised the need for people to acquire knowledge through independent investigation of truth and not blindly believing or following others blindly.

He described the birthdays of the forerunner of the Bahaí faith, the Bab (the gate) and the founder, Baha’u’ullah as the twin manifestation of God, stating that, “It is a new dawn for mankind to promote world peace and unity.”

