FCT: Buhari, AGF, FCC get final order to defend suit over lopsided appointments

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Thursday issued a final order to President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to defend or lose a suit instituted against them.

The suit borders on alleged lopsided appointments in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo issued the order following the refusal of the three defendants to file their defence in the suit slammed on them by an Abuja based lawyer and human rights activist, Maxwell Okpara.

At the proceedings, only the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello was represented by a legal practitioner, Udom Ibeanem while Buhari, AGF and FCC were not in court and not represented by any legal practitioner even after they had been served with hearing notice.

In his arguments, counsel to the plaintiff, Chukwuma Ozougwu drew the attention of the court to the persistent refusal of the three defendants to respond to the originating summons issued and served on them since December last year.

He thereafter sought permission of the court to present the plaintiff’s case against them.

However, Justice Ekwo held a contrary position, adding that the matter is such that the three defendants must file their defence.

The Judge noted the persistent refusal and neglect of the three defendants to react to issues raised against them since last year adding however that he would prefer to give them one more opportunity to come up with defense.

“If by next adjourned date the three defendants fail to come up with defense, this court would have exhausted its patience and indulgence”.

Justice Ekwo subsequently fixed October 17 for definite hearing of the suit.

