FCT: Buhari commissions Sali Housing Estate flood control works

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, commissioned erosion and flood control works at Sali Housing Estate, Kurudu, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The president was represented by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi Esan.

The president stated that the project will set a stage and create required environment to bring about stability and well being of the community.

“The project underscores sincerity of purpose and responsiveness in tackling the challenges of citizens of Nigeria and making life more meaningful for all,” he said.

President Buhari also gave directive to the Ecological Project Office to carry out another erosion and control road improvement works in an estate inhabited by civil servants located in Karshi, Abuja.

He urged the civil servants in the estate to take ownership of the project and ensure proper maintenance of the project.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, said the project was executed by Ecological Project Office, cognizance of the need to tackle the erosion and flood problems as well as enhance the road infrastructure at the Isa Bello Sali Estate, Kurudu.

“It is heart- warming to state that the contractor and the consultant worked assiduously and conscientiously to ensure that the project was completed on time in accordance with specifications as contained in the contract documents.”

The project was awarded in December 2021 and handed over to the contractor in January, 2022.

