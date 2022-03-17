FCT CJTF commander general gives autonomy to state commanders 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commander-General of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Mr Musa Ahmadu, has given state commanders in the South-South full autonomy to operate on their own.

Ahmadu gave the order when the commander of CJTF in Delta state, Mr Gift Ike Nwanji, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He commended the Delta commander for the necessary step being taken to move the CJTF to the next level in the state.

He also urged the commander to continue to work for the good people of the state, especially in giving the fight against insecurity concerted push.

He then pleaded with the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the security agencies to continue to support the commander of CJTF in the state to carry out his work diligently.

He equally thanked the Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth Deployment, Dr (Chief) Charles Oliseh, for supporting the activities of CJTF in the state.

