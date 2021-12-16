FCT COE to become University of Education – FCTA official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Wednesday said it plans to transform the FCT College of Education, Zuba, to University of Education.

The secretary for FCT Education Secretariat, Malam Sani El-katuzu, stated this at a news conference held at the FCT Education Resource Centre, Abuja.



El-katuzu said the secretariat would do everything humanly possible within the limit of resources available to ensure the actualisation of the establishment of the institution.

Similarly, the secretary stated that the secretariat would ensure the commencement of academic activities and programme at the FCT University of Science and Technology (FUSTA).



He also said the FCTA administration would establish FCT Polytechnic and adopt technology as a strong tool in the delivery of education services to the residents of the territory and for education administration.

El-katuzu pledged to prioritise teacher’s welfare, improve their working conditions, and ensure that the security of students, teachers and assets are further strengthened with introduction of relevant technologies, particularly for schools in vulnerable locations.



He assured that the secretariat would upgrade physical and educational facilities in all schools and monitor closely the activities of private schools with a view to ensure compliance with existing regulations and standard.

El-katuzu also said the secretariat had concluded plans to ensure the use of Multimedia in the teaching and learning process through its expanded training programmes which lasted for five weeks with about 3,500 evaluators, school heads, administrators and teachers across the six area councils.