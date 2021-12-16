FCT COE to become varsity of Education – Official

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Wednesday, revealed plan to transform the FCT College of Education Zuba to University of Education.

The Secretary for FCT Education Secretariat, Malam Sani El-katuzu, made the disclosure at a news conference, held at the FCT Education Resource Centre, in Abuja.

El-katuzu said the secretariat would do everything humanly possible within the limit of resources available to ensure the actualisation of the establishment of the institution.

Similarly, the secretary disclosed that the secretariat would ensure the commencement of academic activities and programme at the FCT University of Science and Technology (FUSTA).

He also said that the FCTA administration would establish FCT Polytechnic and adopt technology as a strong tool in the delivery of education services to the residents of the territory and for education administration.

El-katuzu pledged to prioritize teacher’s welfare, improve their working conditions, and ensure that the security of students, teacher’s and assets are further strengthened with introduction of relevant technologies particularly for schools in vulnerable locations.

He assured that the secretariat would upgrade physical and educational facilities in all our schools and monitor closely the activities of private schools with a view to ensure compliance with existing regulations and standard.

El-katuzu also disclosed that the secretariat had concluded plans to ensure the use of Multimedia in the teaching and learning process through its expanded training programmes which lasted for five weeks with about 3500 evaluators, school heads, administrators and teachers across the six Area Councils.

According to him, the Department of Quality Assurance has registered 147 schools in 2021, carried out issuance of ‘Batch 14’ Accreditation Certificate for 2020 and also carried out 2,993 Resumption visits to both private and public for school checklist and guidelines provided by the secretariat.

El-katuzu decried lack of perimeter fence wall in some schools, encroachment on school lands by private developers and difficulties in acquiring lands for establishing new schools.

