FCT community Tungan Ashere in darkness despite approval of over N23m for electricity

Residents of Tungan Ashere in Bwari Area Council have decried the lack of electricity in the entire community, as well as good classrooms, staff offices, toilet facilities and water supply in school within the community.

Some of the residents who spoke with Blueprint said the government had abandoned the community without electricity for over 300 years not until sometime last year, when the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) approved a budget to install electricity to the community but was abandoned leaving the community in absolute darkness.

Speaking, the Supervising Councilor Ministry of Works & Housing AMAC Hon. Jagaba Adamu Sarki, urged the community member should exercise patience since funding has been an issue to complete the project.

“Since the contractor has started work, they should be patient especially now that he has resumed work again. You know the work cannot be done without money, so they will have to be patient. Since they have been leaving there without light all this while, the project has been contracted and work has started, they will have to be patient which is the normal thing. And comparing another community that was later approved after that of Tungan Ashere, is uncalled for because both communities have different contractors and they are of different capacities.”

According to the Community Chief Mallam Sani Yakubu, electricity installation for the community was approved by AMAC since last year October, the contractor started work by positioning electrical poles in strategic points for the installation of electricity but was then abandoned for about five months till date, leaving the community in absolute darkness.

“When the light project was approved, we as a community sat together agreeing to support the project in every possible means to see that we have light for the first time because so far, we use of generator to power our ICT Centre which helps our children and women to get more enlightened . We contributed about forty five thousand to clear the trees in the community so the poles can be rooted in the ground.

“We even made our young men join the engineers to do the work in order to facilitate the project. After coming to dig the hole, they didn’t return to continue. All we kept hearing was one excuse to the other. We went ahead to inform the higher authority in charge but to no avail.

Last week, the engineer in charge of the project called explaining he traveled abroad but that he is back. Until now, we haven’t seen him. And you know light is of essence in the world especially where it has to do with reaching out to make money for the society.”

However, the engineer Mr. Sani and the electrician Mr. Alibaba (surnames withheld) in charge of the project, said the work was held down because the contractor in charge of the project traveled. Refusing to disclose the name of the contractor and the company.

Earlier, the Programme Officer CITAD Miss Yesmin Salako, said as a Civil Society Organization, their concern is to see that the rights of people are protected especially when promises are made to develop the area.

