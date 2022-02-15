FCT council election: AMAC Chairman-elect hails Buhari, INEC, wants amended electoral bill signed

The newly elected Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Zakka, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies for ensuring a free, fair and credible chairmanship and councillorship election in the area.

Mr Zakka gave the commendation in Abuja while addressing newsmen on the just concluded FCT area council election.

The AMAC chairman-elect also thanked residents of the area for giving him the mandate to pilot the affairs of council for the next three years.

According to him, he will give priority to projects such as rural water supply, electricity, education, roads, health and other developmental programmes that will improve the well being of people of Abuja municipality, most especially at the grassroots.

He solicited the support of the residents to enable him succeed in his developmental programmes.

He however, used the opportunity to call on President Buhari to sign into law the amended electoral Bill before him.

Mr Zakka said the call became necessary to ensure a free, fair and credible general election in 2003.

According to him, it will not be acceptable to conduct the next general election with the electoral law left behind by the past administration since 2015.

He noted that the current generation of Nigerians most especially the youths require an electoral law that can stamd the test of time in the area of Information and Communication Technology, ICT.

The AMAC Chairman-elect explained that electronic transmission of result which is included in the newly amended electoral Bill by the National Assembly would give credence to next year’s general election hence the need for the President to give his ascent to the Bill.

“The manual collation of result in the past has resulted to rigging in so many ways, therefore the introduction of electronic transmission of result is a welcome development towards the emergence of credible leaders at all levels in the forthcoming general election,” he said.

He therefore advised all Nigerians most especially the youths to support the new electoral amendment Bill passed by the both chambers of the National Assembly for the overall development of the country.