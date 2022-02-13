FCT council election: PDP’s Sabo wins in Kuje



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the February 12 Kuje Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated the other five candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

Announcing the results Sunday morning, the Returning Officer, Sule Magaji of the department of economics, University of Abuja said Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo garnered a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hamidu Saki Gaube of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who secured 7,694 votes to emerge second.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) Chairmanship candidate Loveday Ajo secured 79 votes.

Blueprint reports that the PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.

The chairman-elect and incumbent chairman Sabo thanked the people of Kuje for finding him worthy to server them for the second time. He promised to transform Kuje and bring more development more than he did in his first tenure.

Similarly the candidate of APC was declared winner of the Abaji Area Council with 7,289 while the PDP came second having scored 4062 votes.

Blueprint also gathered that, APC also won Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils.