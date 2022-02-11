FCT council polls: AISA president urges youth shun violence

Ahead Saturday’s area council chairmen’s and councilor’s election, the president of Abuja indigenous students Association (AISA), Comrade AbdulAziz Ibn Abdullahi, has called on youth to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the polls.

Comrade Abdullahi stated this in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer 1 Lukman Dida Milan and made available to Blueprint in Abuja on Friday.

He urged student and youth not to allow themselves to be employed as political thugs.

He advised them to vote wisely for competence candidates who will protect their interest and provide dividend of democracy to the populace.

“He who is not informed is deformed. A stich in time saves nine and let he who have ear hear,” he stated.