FCT council polls: Minister calls for active, peaceful participation.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has called for the active and peaceful participation of FCT residents in the forthcoming FCT area council elections, scheduled to hold Saturday February 12, 2022.

In a message to FCT residents on the upcoming elections, Malam Bello said that since the return of democracy in 1999, the FCT area council elections have held unfailingly every three years leading to the entrenchment of an enduring democratic culture where the wishes of the people have prevailed.

He called on them to maintain this enviable tradition by abiding by all extant rules and regulations guiding the polls in a peaceful manner.

According to the Minister, conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission alone, but also those of the electorate working in tandem with all stakeholders, including security agencies, civil society groups, the mass media with community and religious leaders and organisations.

Malam Bello added that the smooth transition of power through the active participation of the electorate do not only deepen national democratic values but also ensure credible and accountable governance that will truly serve the people.

The Minister also reminded residents that the FCT is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity where every citizen has an equal stake in its affairs and called on all contestants and political parties to commit themselves to peace before, during and after the elections because, according to him, “after the election, we must all return back to being brothers and sisters bound by the love for country and the desire to see her grow.

His words: “I therefore call on residents and contestants to use the Council polls to truly demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations” the Minister added.