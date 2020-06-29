FCT Covid-19 team calls for information on D-Banj Abuja party

The FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team has called residents to provide information on the party allegedly attended by Nigerian artist D-Banj in Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a press statement on Sunday, said: “The attention of the Chairman FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has been drawn to a video in circulation alleged to have been recorded at a party attended by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D-Banj in Abuja.



“It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified.

“Members of the public, with privileged information, are called upon to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event.”

According to the statement, “The team wishes to state that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine Act and Covid-19 guidelines.”