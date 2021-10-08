FCT CP assures residents of safety, warns against fake security-related reports



The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT Police Command, CP Sunday Babaji, assured resieents of safety of lives and property even as he warned against the spreading of fake and unverified security-related reports.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said the police boss has affirmed that the Kuchibena Community of the FCT was safe for all and there were no killing fields in the community or anywhere in the territory.

The Spokesperson said the reassurance came on the heels of police preliminary investigations into a report making the rounds in some sections of the media that four people were murdered by suspected cultists in Kuchibena community of the FCT.



She said the police boss while noting that the command has commence discrete investigations into the report, however, confirmed that no such incident was reported in Kuchibena Community or anywhere in the FCT as at the time of issuing the statement..

The CP enjoined members of the public, particularly residents of Kuchibena Community, to be calm and go about their lawful endeavours as the police was committed to ensuring no crime or threat to their safety thrived.He further beseeched the citizens to promptly report any criminal act to any Police Station nearest to them..

Meanwhile, the CP has called on journalists and social media users to always verify their reports before making it public, especially reports capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension.