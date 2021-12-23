FCT CP orders arrest, prosecution of full car, speed races Prohibition enforcement violators



The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, has ordered all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the FCT and their supervisory Area Commanders to ensure the full enforcement of the prohibition of all kinds of car and speed races in their respective Area of Responsibility (AoR).

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, Thursday in Abuja, said: “The CP gave the enforcement order today, 23rd December, 2021, following public outcry on the menace of recklessness, risk to lives, damages to personal property and critical national infrastructure and imposed hardship in traffic navigation caused by illegal car racing, acceleration contests, speed competitions or test of physical endurance, amongst others, in the FCT.

“The CP noted that Section 228 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 is clear on the prohibition of any car race, drag race, acceleration contest, test of physical endurance, exhibition of speed, etc.

“Consequently, the CP has warned that any person or group caught organizing or participating in the prohibited car racing event would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“He equally advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to desist from the act of illegal car racing and speed competition, as the practice or involvement is against the law.”

DSP Adeh further stated that, “The CP, while seeking the understanding and cooperation of residents, said the Command will continue to do all within its powers to ensure the safety of all in the FCT.

“He reiterated that the measure is part of efforts aimed at ensuring a completely hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

She said the CP equally urged residents to take advantage of the Command’s emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, to promptly report any suspicious movement or threat to public peace, safety and security in the FCT.