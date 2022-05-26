FCT delegates back Lawan ahead of APC presidential primary

Chances of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on clinching the Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC ) at the National Convention slated for Sunday, got boosted Thursday with overwhelming endorsement by National delegates from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja ).

This is even as Senators at the venue of endorsement, described Lawan’s Presidential aspiration as required saving grace for the ruling party in the coming 2023 general election.

Lawan got the endorsement when he met the National delegates led by the Chairman of FCT chapter of APC, Hon Abdulmalik Usman, at an interface in Palms Hotel Abuja.

He told the delegates that he is in the race as a pan Nigerian candidate and not one from any zone.

“The contest should be a contest of ideas and not where somebody comes from.

“I can serve better having practiced governance at close range with the presidency within the last three years.

“I have four cardinal programmes revolving around security in all parts of the country, all inclusive economy , agricultural revolution and functional education sector as bedrock of National Development.

“Your votes for me at the Presidential primary, are investments for a better Nigeria in no distant time,” he said.

He thereafter in line with parliamentary procedures, put approval of his candidacy to voice votes of the delegates who all responded affirmatively.

In his earlier remarks on behalf of Senators on the team, Senator Sani Musa (Niger East), said Lawan’s candidacy will serve as a saving grace for APC in the 2023 general election.

He said what Nigerians need at the moment was a pan Nigerian President and not a regional or zonal one.

“Based on indices and realities on ground , as far as the 2023 general elections are concerned , issue of where an aspirant comes from , is not necessary.

“What the country needs is stability and what APC as a party needs now is a candidate who can win the Presidential contest in 2023 through the required votes where they are.

“Lawan’s candidacy fits into that and will be a saving grace for the party from being pushed into opposition,” he said.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu ( Abia North), also spoke in the same vein by declaring that if voted for, Lawan would be President for all as demonstrated with his leadership of the Senate within the last three years.

In his own remarks, the FCT APC Chairman said they are for Lawan but

want the National Assembly under his Chairmanship to be more responsive to aspirations and yearnings of indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory as regards ministerial slot, proper administrative structure in form of mayoral status.

“National Delegates from FCT are no doubt, for you and will vote for you at the convention but as the Speaker of the FCT House of Assembly, we want all the critical demands forwarded to the National Assembly to be considered and approved,” he said.

