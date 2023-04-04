FCT distributes over N3.7bn to area councils, stakeholders others



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said the six area councils in the territory and other stakeholders have received the sum of N3,041,969,760.37billion as share of statutory allocation for the month of February, 2023.



Minister of state, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 176th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting commended members for their attendance and contributions towards the upliftment of the area council administration.



She also used the occasion to task the chairmen of the councils to be prudent in the management of council funds.



However, a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicates that the sum of N723,451,651,38 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,318,518,108.99 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,041,969,760.37 billion.



Similarly, distributions to the six area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N157,079,223.74 million, while Gwagwalada got N115,463,859.92million and Kuje received N142,480,237.79 million.



Other area councils include, Bwari area council which received N102,295,291.64 million, Abaji got N102,288,808.21million while Kwali received N103,844,230.08million, bringing the total sum to N723,451,651.38million disbursed to the six area councils.



On the other hand, distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,953,770,016.19billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57million, one percent Training Fund gulped N30,419,697.60million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,328,518,108.99 billion.

