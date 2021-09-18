FCT FA chairman backs Unity preseason tourney

The Chairman of FCT Football Association Abba Mourtar Mohammed has given his approval to the hosting of the Unity preseason tournament holding in Abuja from 30th October to 5th November 2021.

Revealing this in Abuja, the Organising Committee Chairman, Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu Ndi Abia), said the Chairman was so excited of the programme, and has agreed to donate the main trophy and medals of the tournament.

He further confirmed that the Chairman has promised to make the presentation of the trophy soon.

According to him, “The Chairman welcomed the idea, and said that the tournament will not only give all the participating teams the opportunity to assess their new acquisitions, but it will also provide an opportunity for the teams within the zone to interact and exchange positive ideas that will help them in the new season. He commended the initiators of the tournament and promised to be there for them all through.”

The Unity preseason cup is expected to be played among all the NPFL and NNL clubs in the North Central zone.

Teams expected at the tournament are Kwara United, Plateau United, Lobi Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Nasarawa United, Oyah FC, NAF FC, FRSC FC, EFCC FC, ABS FC and Kogi United.

Mr Ngwaogu further said the clubs have started confirming their interest to participate in the tournament which will be the first in the zone.