FCT FA hail Naija Ratels for picking NWFL Super 6 ticket

The Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA) has congratulated Naija Ratels on their qualification for the 2022 Nigeria Women’s Football League, NWFL Super 6

The FCT FA in a congratulatory message sent to the the club’s management and players on Thursday, commended them for doing the federal capital proud by picking one of the six slots in the final phase of the 2022 NWFL season.

Chairman of the Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, lauded the management for ensuring that the club which played in the championship league last season is now in contention to win the NWFL league and represent Nigeria at the prestigious CAF Women’s Champions League next season

Alhaji Mouktar commended the coaches, management and players for working harmoniously to achieve the feat.

“We want to sincerely commend, thank and at the same time congratulate the management, coaches and players of Naija Ratels for qualifying for the 2022 NWFL Super 6.

“Given that this club was established over two years ago, it is a thing of joy that the management have been able to record pragmatic progress so far.

“Just last season, Naija Ratels were in the second tier league of Nigeria women football and today, against all odds, they are in contention to win the league.

“Aside winning the league, they are also in contention to pick the sole ticket to represent the country in CAF Women’s Champions League next season.

“We are gladdened by this feat and I make bold to state that the board and staff of the FA will continue to provide enabling environment for the success of the team and every other team within our jurisdiction to succeed.

“The good people of FCT appreciate the proprietor Barr Paul Edeh Joseph for choosing Abuja as his base and for choosing to run a women’s team in our domain. This has helped the football loving people of FCT the opportunity to watch women football again after the disbandment of the Almighty FCT Queens years ago,” he said.

Despite losing their final League match 3-2 on Wednesday, Naija Ratels qualified for the Super 6 after placing 3rd in Group A with 18 points from 12 matches.

They played a total of 12 matches, won 5, drew 3 lost 4. The young dynamic ladies scored 19 goals and conceded 15 with 4 goal difference.