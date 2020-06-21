FCT FA have kept election promises – Mohammed

Chairman of the FCT FA Adam Mouktar Mohammed has said the association has done well to keep the promises they made when they were elected into office a year ago.

“We have kept our promises from the elections,” Mouktar Mohammed said in an interview with AIT TV to commemorate his administration’s first year anniversary.

“This is because we had a plan, we have been focused and know what we have to do.

“We have revived football in the FCT, but this is still work in progress because there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

“This has also been done as a team and not just about me,” he added.

The FCT FA chairman further disclosed that his organisation have been creative in their budgeting so as to run their various programmes seamlessly.

“We have to build a brand before the money comes,” he said