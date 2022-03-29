FCT FADAMA gets $4.5m for CARES project implementation, 12,283 farmers to benefit

As part of it FCT COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (FCT CARES) programme, the FCT administration, through the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has allocated the sum of $4.5 million to Fadama project for the implimentation of three Disbursement Linked Indicators.

Speaking on Tuesday while declaring the capacity Building training programme for Project Community Facilitators and Local Fadama CARED desk officers of the FCT FADAMA CARES project, the Secretary, Hon. Abubakar Ibrahim, said the programme targets 12,283 individual farmers as well as rehabilitation of 17 wet markets in the territory.

Ibrahim said the re-embursable $4.5 million accounts for 30% of the total money allocation to the FCT CARES Programme by the World Bank $15 million secured under the COVID-19 programme.

According to Ibrahim, this underlines the significance recognition the FCT administration accords the agricultural developments. He however warned, that the team must work at their best as the fund will not be reembursed if the project implementation falls below the World Bank standard