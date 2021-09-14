FCT FEMA laments, alerts residents as flood takes 4 lives, 26 vehicles, others



The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has, once again, lamented the loss of lives and property in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday, warning residents and developers to desist from constructing illegal structures and taking actions that will lead to reoccurrence of the avoidable incident.



In a statement he personally signed and made available to Blueprint in Abuja Monday, the Director General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, said the latest flood incident that occured at Trademoore, Light Gold, Wisdom estate and Lugbe community of the FCT on Sunday resulted in the loss of four lives, with recovered bodies already taken by family members for burial.



He said while 166 houses were affected, over 26 vehicles, including an articulated towing van, were also washed away, adding that the Agency is still estimating the volume of losses suffered as a result of the flood.



Also, while conveying the sympathies of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, Idriss appealed to residents in the affected areas to report cases of missing persons within the timeframe to the Agency, even as he implored them to take precautionary measures to mitigate floods “as we enter the final phase of the rainy season in the Federal Capital Territory- a phase in which rainfall is always at its peak”.

The statement reads: “Following long hours of heavy rainfall on Sunday 12th September 2021, Trademoore, Light Gold, Wisdom Estates and Lugbe community of the Federal Capital Territory were heavily flooded- resulting in loss of lives and much property affected in and around the estates.



“FEMA has established, in the course of rescue operations, which began from 9:00 pm of 12th September 2021 up to 13th September 2021, that four (4) persons lost their lives to the flood and the recovered bodies have been taken by family members for burial.



“Also, over twenty six (26) vehicles- including an articulated towing van were swept away by the flood, besides a tarred road in Trademoore Estate that was completely washed away as a result of the strength of the flood water.



“These losses are a summary of the impact of the flood on the affected locations. In total, 166 houses were affected. The Agency is still estimating the volume of losses suffered as a result of this flood.”



He added: “In light of this unfortunate incident, I wish to convey the deepest sympathies of the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, to the residents of Trademoore Estate, Light Gold Estate, Wisdom Estate, Lugbe Community, affected individuals and families- including those of surrounding communities, over the loss of lives and property.



“Furthermore, I want to appeal to the members of the community living along those axis to report any missing person or persons between the period of the flood till today September 13, 2021 to the FCT Emergency Management Agency.



“For this purpose, some communities in Gwagwalada- including Giri, Unguwar Dodo and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps Gwagwalada Command have been put on alert to report any case of floating body or property on the river channel for prompt rescue.



“Also, I want to appeal to all residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially Developers, to desist from violating the approved building codes in the Federal Capital Territory. We are also appealing to them to stop erecting retention walls to protect storm water from flowing. By doing so, they are causing more havoc to the community.



“We also call on all residents to always call the 112 toll-free Emergency number to get prompt response when there is any form of threat or danger, as the Search and Rescue team of the Agency, alongside other emergency stakeholders, are on 24/7 alert.



“Lastly, as we enter the final phase of the rainy season in the Federal Capital Territory- a phase in which rainfall is always at its peak- I once again call on all residents to avoid dumping of refuse in drainages.



“Clear all surrounding drainages and other blockages that obstruct the free flow of water to reduce flood risk and its negative consequences. Avoid driving or walking through flood water. Relocate to higher ground before being threatened by flood water (for those who are living along the river banks). Watch for sign posts on flood locations and also take seriously FEMA’s early warning sensitization from the media and town criers.”