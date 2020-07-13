FCT health secretary discharged from isolation centre





Acting Secretary of the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, has been discharged from the Asokoro District Hospital Abuja, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19.



Dr. Kawu disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday moments after he was declared free of the coronavirus.



It would be recalled that the Acting Secretary had announced that he and some members of his family had contracted the disease about two weeks ago.



Speaking about his experience as a coronavirus patient, Dr Kawu said he had moderate to severe symptoms.



“I developed chest infection, so I had to be on antibiotics for some days. But thank God, myself and members of my family do not have the symptoms again and we have been discharged from the isolation centre.”



He said the final tests conducted on them returned negative which prompted their discharge.



The Acting Secretary, however, warned against stigmatising victims of the disease.



His words: “Even me, I was not spared. I heard that people around the neighborhood where I live were spreading the news in fear. So we need to really work on the stigma issue”.



He again reiterated that COVID 19 is real and anybody can be infected, warning that the disease can be fatal.



“It is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitising, maintain social distancing wearing of facial covering and staying at home,” he said.

