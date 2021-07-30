FCT: INEC approves 478 candidates for council elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the final list of 478 candidates nominated by 14 political parties to contest for 68 constituencies, made up of 110 candidates as Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the six Area Councils and 363 candidates for 62 Councillorship positions.



In a statement Thursday by National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Fesrus Okoye INEC said detailed list of the names, gender, age, academic qualification and disability (if any) of the candidates has been published in the Commission’s FCT office and uploaded on its website and social media platforms, in compliance with the requirement of Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and for public information.



The statenent read, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met today Thursday 29th July 2021 and deliberated on a number of issues, including the conduct of the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) scheduled to hold on Saturday 12th February 2022.



” It will be recalled that the Commission released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election on 31st March 2021. Eight out of the 14 activities listed for the election have been carried out, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates for the election.

“Consequently, the Commission has approved the final list of 478 candidates nominated by 14 political parties to contest for 68 constituencies, made up of 110 candidates as Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for the six Area Councils and 363 candidates for 62 Councillorship positions.

“The detailed list of the names, gender, age, academic qualification and disability (if any) of the candidates has been published in the Commission’s FCT office and uploaded on our website and social media platforms, in compliance with the requirement of Section 34 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and for public information.”

Related

No tags for this post.