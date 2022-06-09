FCT-IRS establishes IPPIS tax office 







The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service ( FCT-IRS) has said that all plans have been concluded on the establishment of an independent tax office for Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).



It said prior to the separation of IPPIS to a new office which was originally under the Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs) tax office. The management of FCT-IRS overtime, thought it necessary to establish an independent tax office in order to aid prompt and effective service delivery and consequently improve revenue generation in the FCT.



The new Office which is located at No. 11, Block “D” Kwame Nkrumah Street, off Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja had begun operations on the 1st of June, 2022 and taxpayers are advised to visit the office for any transaction related to IPPIS.

Ultimately, the IPPIS tax office will be in charge of taxes being collected from MDAs that are under IPPIS and it will be effectively headed by a Tax Controller with full staff complement.



The acting executive chairman of the service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, during a stakeholders meeting stated that the management had taken deliberate measures and approaches to introduce some reforms to boost revenue collection in the FCT.

