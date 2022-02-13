FCT-IRS extends filing of annual returns over server failure











Following the hitches experienced by taxpayers in the last few days due to server failure, the management of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has extended the filing of annual returns to March 31, 2022 for organisations and agents.





Recall that the deadline for the filing of annual returns for the employers, agents or organisations was due on January 31 but the extension was necessitated due to the technical challenges.





The management, however, apologised to its esteemed taxpayers for the difficulty and challenges experienced in the process of payment and other services via the online channels in the past few days due to an unexpected downtime on its server.





According to a statement by the head cooperate communications of the FCT -IRS Sumaila Mustapha, “FCT-IRS deeply regrets the inconveniences that might have caused the public while the Service remained committed to its valued taxpayers, and will continue to work hard to improve abilities to serve them better.



“The management is pleased to inform the taxpayers that the issue has been resolved and they can now make payment with ease