FCT-IRS launches aggressive tax drive to hit N200bn target

The Federal Capital Territory Internally Revenue Services (FCT-IRS), Tuesday, commenced aggressive campaign to inculcate tax-paying culture on both individuals and organisations.

Acting chairman of FCT-IRS, Haruna Abdullahi, who piloted the road show, disclosed that awareness creation was one of the strategies the Service had adopted to hit its over N200 billion tax target.

Abdullahi noted that the Service has adopted several measures to change people’s negative attitudes towards tax-paying.

While he noted that the sensitisation campaign for improving tax would be intensified, he also disclosed that the Service might resort to extant laws to prosecute defaulters.

According to him, it is an offence for organisations and companies to fail in filing their tax returns as and when due.

He explained that the campaign would not be limited to the city center, put taken to all area councils, to ensure that all residents were properly carried along.

Abdullahi said, “We want to let residents in Abuja to know that they have the responsibilities to pay their taxes and also file their tax returns. They should know that March 31st is deadline for filing tax returns, and there is penalty for defaulting.

“One way of achieving our tax target of over N200 billion is by the awareness we are creating today, so that more people will file their taxes and that will affect our bottom line.”

On his part, the Director of Tax Operation FCT -IRS, Mr Malik Tukur warned that tax evasion attracts sanctions.