FCT-IRS urges taxpayers, employers to file annual returns

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has urged taxpayers in the FCT to file their tax returns as required by law.

The Acting Chairman of FCT-IRS, Haruna Y. Abdullahi, stated this during a stakeholders meeting recently, appealing to all agents and taxpayers to do the needful and file their returns as required by law.

He said it is a duty of every taxable person working under Ministry Department and Agency of government, private organisations as well as self employed to complete and sign income declaration form known as Form A and return such to the FCT-IRS through any of the Service’s tax offices across the territory.

His words: “I am appealing to all residents of Abuja that are taxable as well as employers who we refer to as agents to do their civic responsibility and I urge them to file their annual returns before January 31 deadline, for the employers and March 31 for individual taxpayers.”

In compliance with Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) 2011 (as amended), all taxable persons resident in the FCT are required to file annual returns of all incomes from all sources for the year ended December 31, 2021 and within 90 days from the commencement of the year (i.e between 1st January 2022 and 31st of March 2022, using the prescribed Form A.

Similarly, the employers are also being reminded to file Employer’s Annual Declaration and Certificate, referring to Form H1 and Form G.

Every employer is expected to file Annual Declaration and Certificate to FCT-IRS of all emoluments paid to its employees resident in the FCT for the last year.

The employers have, not later than January 31, 2022 to do so, using the appropriate Form H1.

The Service warned that, failure to file these returns or late submission attracts penalties and the FCT-IRS would not hesitate to apply the laws where necessary.

