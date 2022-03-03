FCT: Kwali chairmanship polls rape on democracy – Haruna

A candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 12, 2022 FCT Chairmanship polls, Alhaji Haruna Pai Mohammed, has described the election conducted in Kwali Area Council as a rape on democracy.

He also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the results saying that high scale irregularities marred the process.

Mohammed also called for strict sanctions against some traditional rulers, who allegedly showed open partisanship by influencing voters at polling centres during the election.

He further argued that as custodians of the people’s culture, monarchs should remain neutral while acting as fathers among election contestants in line with constitutional provisions.

Alhaji Haruna made the remarks while reviewing the outcome of the FCT elections with some newsmen in Gwagwalada, Abuja Tuesday.

Haruna lost the election to incumbent Kwali Chairman, Danladi Bomboi Chiya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a narrow margin.

According to the candidate, “What happened in Kwali Area Council on February 12 was nothing but madness, saying “APC did not win any area council election in the just concluded FCT elections, It was not an election but rape on democracy.”

He said some people were clamouring for war but they have not stopped to think about who will lose at the event that any tribe descends on another in anger.

“As brothers, are we supposed to kill each other because of election? We have Hausas, Bassas, Gwaris and other tribes who have been inter-marrying peacefully for long.



“What happened on election day showed lack of understanding among many people of what democracy should be.”

He pointed out that democracy is the government of the people, for the people by the people, pointing out that interest groups who interfere with elections should not allow this to play out in every election so that the nation’s democracy can grow.

“I call on INEC to revisit the election results and cancel the Kwali election. We are however heading to the Election Tribunal to challenge the results.”